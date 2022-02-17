Jack Harlow Crushes on Yung Miami [Photos]

Harlow has developed a reputation among his fans as a heartthrob, but no one really knows what his dating life is like. The Kentucky rapper has previously spoken about keeping things hush-hush as it pertains to his personal life, but that doesn’t mean his name hasn’t been mentioned a time or two.

via: Rap-Up

The Grammy-nominated rapper is sharing his love for one half of City Girls. During his “10 Questions” Twitter Q&A, Harlow was asked, “Who do you love?”

He didn’t hesitate to respond with a photo of Yung Miami. He tagged her while adding the crown and goat emojis in his caption.

Jack Harlow crushing on Yung Miami. pic.twitter.com/6axiaMKtVX — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 16, 2022

Miami has not responded to Jack, but she may already be taken. She has been spotted coupled up with Diddy on several occasions. They even rang in the new year together.

The Louisville rapper famously tried to shoot his shot with Saweetie on the red carpet at last year’s BET Awards.

Tonight, he is set to drop his new single “Nail Tech.” He has also been named the newest ambassador for New Balance. He will appear in upcoming marketing campaigns for the sneaker brand and can be seen rocking his favorite New Balance styles in the video for “Nail Tech.”

Nail Tech this Friday…2/18 pic.twitter.com/QTHS4RT1WN — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 15, 2022

You miss 100 of the shots you don’t take.