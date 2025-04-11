Ja Rule Sounds Off on 50 Cent Mocking Irv Gotti’s Death: ‘I Was Ready to Go Nuclear’

BY: Walker Published 13 minutes ago

Ja Rule insists he doesn’t take his beef with 50 Cent too seriously. But he was ready “to go nuclear” when the G-Unit boss mocked Irv Gotti’s recent death.

During a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, Rule opened up about the aftermath of Gotti’s tragic passing from a hemorrhagic stroke, just two months ago. Shortly after the news broke, his longtime nemesis, 50, wasted no time adding fuel to the fire with an insensitive Instagram post. In a carousel of images, the TV mogul shared a photo of himself smoking next to a tombstone marked “R.I.P.,” with a caption reading, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him [white dove emoji] LOL.”

Addressing 50’s post, Ja expressed how “goofy” he thinks Fif’s antics are and admitted that trolling Gotti was almost his last straw. “I see some of the things that [50 Cent] gets involved in, feuds. ‘Grow up, my ni**a.’ That’s what I be thinking to myself,” he expressed. “It’s goofy sh*t,” he continued. “Cause I was hot. I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t.”

The “What’s Luv?” rapper credited his constraint to his longtime friend Preme who told him, “‘You know, Rule? Here’s what you gotta understand about who we are and what we are: We are the masters of self-defense.’” In response, Rule recalled him responding, “I love that, because I don’t want to start or make trouble with people, but if we gotta get into it … I’ll f**kin’ end it.”

He then went on to clarify that he doesn’t go looking for conflict. “That’s who we are as men. Here to protect our family, protect our home, defend our honor, our names, our reputation,” he said. “I’m not here to be a bully and bother people. That’s not what I’m here to do but I am a master of self-defense.”

Having been signed to Gotti’s Murder Inc. label in the late ’90s, the 49-year-old reflected on the complexity of his relationship with 50. Noting that while he rarely addresses their beef in public, Ja admitted that he does occasionally feel compelled to respond to the “In Da Club” icon.

“He keeps it going,” Ja continued. “I’ll go to the circus once in a while. I really like to stay clear of that sh*t … I like to have fun sometimes. I poke jabs at him, too, but that’s all that really is. To me, it’s silly. We’re both successful Black men and I think the focus should be on continuing to make sure that we pay it forward.”

Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo Jr., suffered a stroke last year and at that time 50 ridiculed him with a reference to his 2002 hit “Wanksta” — a track widely believed to be aimed at Ja Rule. In an Instagram post, he captioned an image of Gotti walking with a cane, writing: “Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” He continued taunting him with, “I want Irv to get well, [raised eyebrow emoji] so he can have to watch my next wave [wave emoji] LOL.”

Take a listen to Ja Rule’s full interview with The Breakfast Club above.

