Ja Rule Calls Out Billboard’s ’50 Greatest Rappers of All Time’ List After Being Left Off

Would you consider Ja Rule as one of the 50 greatest rappers of all time?

Billboard does not — and now Ja Rule is unhappy.

via Complex

Over the past month, Billboard counted down the best rappers in hip-hip history, a list that included several rappers who came up alongside Ja in the late-1990s: Jadakiss (No. 46), Ludacris (No. 39), DMX (No. 21), Missy Elliot (No. 19), 50 Cent (No. 17), Lil Wayne (No. 7), Eminem (No. 5), and Jay-Z (No. 1).

Granted, it’s likely that Ja was more frustrated with the countless post-Y2K rappers who made the list, including Rick Ross (No. 50), Gucci Mane (No. 38), Future (No. 35), J. Cole (No. 15), Kanye West (No. 11), Nicki Minaj (No. 10), and Drake (No. 8), among others.

As a result, the former Murder Inc. hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday to express his resentment.

“There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me… #ICONN #Vibes,” Ja wrote. “@billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume… #ICONN #Vibes.”

It’s worth nothing Ja Rule isn’t the only ‘90s rapper who dissed Billboard’s list.

Earlier this week, Ice Cube dismissed the publication when a TMZ asked what he thought about being ranked No. 18 on the list. “Who?” Cube said. “I don’t fuck with Billboard or the editor. Billboard ain’t hip-hop so their opinion don’t matter. So who gives a fuck?”

“It’s an irrelevant list,” he continued. “It’s like assholes: everybody got one and they all stink.”

They’ll be okay. It’s just a list.

