‘Uncoupled’ Picked Up By Showtime For Season 2 Following Netflix Cancellation As Part Of New Content Strategy

‘Uncoupled’ has been saved by Showtime after being canceled at Netflix following the show’s first season.

via Deadline:

I hear Showtime is picking up Season 2 (and potentially beyond) of the comedy series, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman, a couple weeks after the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced show was canceled by Netflix. At the premium network, soon to be renamed Paramount+ with Showtime, Uncoupled is designed to fit into one the three main content lanes recently outlined by new Showtime boss Chris McCarthy, “Metro Cultures”, which spans “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and The Chi.

As Deadline reported at the time of the cancellation, speculation that the series starring Neil Patrick Harris would not be continuing at Netflix started in late 2022 when sources indicated that there was an effort by Uncoupled producer MTV Entertainment Studios, where Star is under an overall deal, to find a new home for the series at Paramount Global sibling Showtime. At the time, those conversations did not result in a pickup, and Uncoupled was officially canceled by Netflix Jan. 13.

A lot has changed at Showtime since. The plan by parent Paramount Global to integrate the premium network into streaming platform Paramount+ was announced, and Showtime has shed several series, not proceeding with new drama Three Women(which is landing at Starz), and cancelling American Gigolo and Let The Right One Inas it is shifting focus to three main strengths/content filters. They include Complex Characters (Subversive antiheroes like Dexter & Yellowjackets), Powerful Worlds (High-stakes shows like Billions & Homeland) and Metro-Cultures. (In the first two areas, Showtime is expanding the Dexter and Billions universes with multiple spinoffs and greenlighted espionage thriller The Department.)

Additionally, upcoming Showtime limited series Ripley just jumped to Netflix. In fact, Showtime’s negotiations with Netflix for Ripley were going on on parallel tracks with the network’s talks for former Netflix series Uncoupled.

We really enjoyed ‘Uncoupled’ — so this is good news! Hopefully more shows from this past year’s media bloodbath get a second-life.