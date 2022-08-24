J. Prince Vehemently Defends Carl Crawford Amid Megan Thee Stallion Label Drama [Photo + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has amended her lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment and is now seeking $1 Million in damages as she also signals to the court that she has fulfilled her contractual obligations and wants to be released from the label.

On Tuesday night (August 23), Prince headed to Instagram with a photo of himself standing next to Crawford and accused both Megan Thee Stallion and her management Roc Nation of being dishonest.

“For years we have stood by quietly as MTS and her mgmt at Roc Nation has lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label,” he wrote. “The truth is that Carl discovered, developed and fully financed MTS early in her career which led to a life changing distribution agreement for her with 300 Entertainment.

“From 1501’s earliest agreement with Megan, long before MTS was a household name, 1501 generously agreed to give Megan 40% of its PROFITS which is substantially more than the customary record royalty that a new artist receives from a record label.”

J. Prince continued, “Any attempt by MTS or RN to portray a contract that provides a new unknown artist with 40% of the label’s PROFITS as unconscionable or unfair is blatantly false and contrary to the customs or norms in the music industry.

“In fact, we have seen several RN contracts and RN pays its new artists a customary royalty that is significantly less than the 40% of PROFITS that 1501 agreed to pay Megan.”

On Monday (August 22), Megan Thee Stallion asked a Texas judge to rule her new Traumazine album satisfies her deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan’s amended lawsuit also demanded $1 million in damages from 1501 for their alleged efforts to stall her career and take advantage of her, which Prince denied.

“Any statements alleging 1501’s contract with MTS is unconscionable are blatantly false and contrary to the facts or custom in the music industry and are made with the specific intent to mislead and interfere with 1501’s contractual rights,” he continued in the caption. “In addition MTS has consistently and intentionally breached her 1501 contract with impunity for years in ways that are too numerous to list here.

“From entering into agreements inconsistent with her contract, falsely claiming publishing shares that belong to 1501 – failing to notify, account or pay ancillary revenue; releasing albums of outtakes and previously released material and falsely claiming that she is out of her contract and now falsely alleging that 1501 leaked her album when the album was always intended by Megan to be released on 8/19 and where the leak actually hurt 1501 as much, if not more than Megan, rendering her claim to be specious and nonsensical.”

1501 Certified Entertainment is still pursuing its own lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, claiming she owes them millions of dollars as part of their 2018 contract. The imprint also denies Something For Thee Hotties qualifies as an album due to containing previously-released music.

Crawford himself took to Instagram to give his thoughts as well.