J.K. Rowling Attacks Asexuals on International Asexuality Day

BY: Sierra Kennedy

Published 1 hour ago

J.K. Rowling, the renowned author of the “Harry Potter” series, has once again ignited controversy within the LGBTQIA+ community. On April 6, 2025, coinciding with International Asexuality Day, Rowling took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to post dismissive remarks about asexuality.

Wait, What Is Asexuality, Anyway?

Before we go any further, let’s clear something up — because judging by J.K. Rowling’s recent tweet, a lot of people still don’t get it.

Asexuality, or “Ace”, is a valid sexual orientation where a person experiences little to no sexual attraction to others. That doesn’t mean they’re broken, repressed, or “just not in the mood.” It also doesn’t mean they can’t fall in love, be in relationships, or even enjoy sex in certain contexts. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and every ace person’s experience is different.

Some asexual people identify as aromantic (not experiencing romantic attraction), while others are very romantic. Some are repulsed by sex, others are indifferent, and some enjoy it — but the key point is that their sexual orientation isn’t defined by attraction in the way society typically expects.

Asexuality is recognized by major psychological and LGBTQIA+ organizations as a legitimate identity. And yes, it absolutely falls under the queer umbrella—because being asexual means existing outside traditional sexual norms. It’s real, it’s valid, and it deserves respect.

J.K. Rowling Attacks Asexuals

She referred to the awareness day as “International Fake Oppression Day,” belittling the experiences of the community. In subsequent posts, she questioned the legitimacy of asexuality, suggesting that asexual individuals are merely “straight people who don’t fancy a quickie.”

This incident is part of a broader pattern of contentious interactions between Rowling and the LGBTQIA+ community. In June 2020, after receiving backlash for supporting “gender critical feminist” Maya Forstater, Rowling released a detailed opinion on her views.

She argued that acknowledging transgender identities could erase the concept of sex and, by extension, the lived experiences of cisgender women. These statements led to widespread condemnation from fans, LGBTQIA+ organizations, and even actors from the “Harry Potter films, including Emma Watson, who publicly expressed her support for transgender individuals.

Then, in December 2024, Rowling drew backlash after tweeting that “trans kids do not exist,” a statement activists condemned as both dangerous and dehumanizing.

Her comment not only invalidated the lived experiences of trans youth, but also reinforced harmful narratives used to justify anti-trans legislation around the world. Critics, including LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups and mental health professionals, stressed the real-life consequences of denying trans youth visibility and care.

Rowling’s latest comments about asexuality have further strained her relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community. Her remarks contribute to the erasure and invalidation of asexual identities, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and misunderstandings. Given her influential platform, advocates stress the importance of promoting inclusivity and respect for all sexual orientations and gender identities.

What are your thoughts on Rowling’s comments? Do public figures have a responsibility to uplift or stay silent? Sound off in the comments.

