J. Cole Reveals That 2025 Dreamville Fest Will Be ‘Fifth and Final’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

On Tuesday (November 26), J. Cole revealed that the 2025 Dreamville Festival will take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, from April 5 to 6.

Next year’s Dreamville Fest will be the fifth and final edition of the event. Writing on Instagram, Cole said that the April 5-6 show in Raleigh, North Carolina’ Dorothea Dix Park will be the event’s swan song.

Advertisement

“What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared,” Cole wrote on the Dreamville Insta feed. “From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April!”

At press time, the lineup for next year’s show had not yet been announced. Last year’s blowout featured headliners SZA, 50 Cent, Cole and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances by Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Earthgang, Teezo Touchdown, Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Hunxho and more.

Presale tickets for the 2025 Dreamville are on sale now (text 68624 for access), followed by a general onsale if any tickets remain.

In a second post celebrating the festival’s half decade run, Cole wrote, “From the moment the idea of a festival took shape, we couldn’t help but wonder: were we in over our heads? Would people come to our home in Raleigh? What would that even look like? We took a leap of faith — breaking ground, making announcements, and even navigating reschedules due to the elements and a world that seemed to be falling apart. Through every challenge and milestone, our community stood by us.”

Advertisement

The note added, “Watching people from all over the world and all walks of life gather here each year has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of our journey. Whether it’s the day-one fans or the newcomers, each reunion has been unforgettable. As we approach our 5th and final year, we want to invite our alumni and new pledges to come together one last time—to break bread, share fellowship, and celebrate this thing of ours.”

via: Billboard