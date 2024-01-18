Issa Rae's 'Rap Sh!t' Canceled at Max, Won't Return for Season 3

‘Rap Sh!t’ is coming to an end.

The Issa Rae-created series won’t be returning for a third season on Max. The series followed the rise of two rappers, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) as they made their way from high school friends to Miami to the music industry.

“I’m so proud of and grateful for Syreeta, our cast, writers and crew that made this show possible,” Issa tells Variety in a statement following the cancelation announcement. “Thanks to Sarah Aubrey and Suzanna Makkos for championing the show, and much love to the fans that tuned in weekly to root for our girls.”

Co-executive producer Syreeta Singleton added:

“I love this show and I am so proud of the work we’ve done. We created something fun, raw, and original and we did it our way! I will forever be grateful to Issa, our incredible cast, the amazing writers and crew that made this show possible. And so grateful to Max for giving us the chance to bring ‘Rap Sh!t’ to the screen.”

We’re sure Issa has something else (or a few things) already cooking. We can’t wait to see what she comes with next!