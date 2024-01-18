Madonna Sued for 'False Advertising' After Starting Brooklyn Concerts 2 Hours Late

Two concertgoers are suing Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center for “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices.”

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Brooklyn and reviewed by EW, concert attendees Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden accuse Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for offering tickets to the Dec. 13 Celebration Tour at Barclays marketed at an 8:30 p.m. start time, only for the pop star to take the stage sometime after 10:30 p.m.

As a result, by the time the show let out after 1 a.m., Fellows and Hadden were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs” at the late hour, per the suit. Additionally, attendees of the weeknight show “had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

The suit also cited the late start times of Madonna’s Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 shows at the venue, making note of the pop star’s “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late.” The defendants’ actions “constitute not just a breach of their contracts,” the suit alleged, “but also a wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

Reps for Madonna and Live Nation didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Indeed, the “Material Girl” is infamous for her concert tardiness. Florida fan Nate Hollander filed a similar lawsuit against the pop star and Live Nation in 2019, alleging breach of contract for the 10:30 p.m. start time of the Madame X tour show at Fillmore Miami Beach when it was marketed with an 8:30 p.m. start time. A refund was not offered, Hollander alleged at the time, and attempts at resell were futile since the tickets “suffered an extreme loss of value.”

Madonna indirectly addressed the 2019 suit at a show in Las Vegas that same year, telling the crowd, “There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late.”