Irv Gotti’s Children Release Statement on Father’s Death

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Irv Gotti’s children released a statement Thursday morning about their father’s passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched.”

The tribute — signed by Angie, Sonny, and JJ — honors their dad’s professional achievements and passion for music … and the family asks for privacy as they grieve his loss.

Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.

As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother,uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us.

Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

With love,

Angie, Sonny, and JJ

Irv Gotti Dead at 54, Following Stroke

Music mega producer Irv Gotti — who worked with big acts like DMX, Ja Rule and Ashanti — is dead … TMZ has confirmed.

Multiple sources close to his family tell us he died Wednesday in New York City. It’s currently unclear exactly how he died.

Irv’s battled health problems recently since suffering a stroke last year, and has had to walk with the aid of a cane.

The famed head of Murder Inc. Records has been open with his struggles with diabetes … saying he wasn’t consistent with taking his insulin. Irv also noted his doctors had encouraged him to change his diet, which he was struggling to do.

When he suffered his stroke, a rep told us diabetes was a factor … though, we were told Irv was improving his diet as a result.

Gotti had a legendary career in hip hop, producing “Can I Live” on Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt.”

When Irv was at Def Jam, he signed DMX and served as executive producer on DMX’s first studio album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.” He eventually launched his label, Murder Inc., under the Def Jam umbrella … and its first release was Ja Rule’s debut album, “Venni Vetti Vecci.”

Gotti also signed Vanessa Carlton to a record deal and produced her 2007 album “Heroes & Thieves.”

Irv and his former artist Ashanti had a war of words a couple years ago, when he opened up — on a now legendary “Drink Champs” episode — about what he described as their “relationship.” She fired back, saying it was never that serious to her, and accused Gotti of being salty he no longer had control of her career.

The rise of Irv’s label was the subject of the 2022 BET documentary, “The Murder Inc Story” … and Ashanti felt that was also part of why they beefed, because she chose not to participate in the 3-part series.

Gotti was 54.

via: TMZ