Interviewer’s J.Lo Old Age Comment Flops as Crowd Gasp [Video]

An interviewer stunned audience members when he joked about Jennifer Lopez “getting up there” in age during a panel Sunday night.

Lopez, 55, sat down with Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis, in L.A. The journalist referenced J.Lo’s 30-year career at the top of the music industry and joked that she was “getting up there” and would soon be turning 60.

The joke didn’t appear to land with everyone in the crowd, with muffled groans and one person heard saying “really?” according to a clip shared by TMZ.

Lopez, however, handled the quip deftly after initially looking taken aback by it. Davis can be heard referencing Lopez’s leading role in the 1997 biopic, Selena, about iconic singer, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

He says: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Selena. I can’t believe that in 30 years we’re going to do a retrospective of this, and you will be 60 by then, which is…”

The crowd stirs and someone off-camera can be heard exclaiming: “Did he just say that?”

Lopez then altered the mood with her response. “What a journey this has been and I honestly feel that the best is yet to come,” she said.

The star added: “I honestly feel that my creativity and who I am as an artist is like you said… I also feel that this for me, was another kind of level of going deeper into who I am as a person or as an artist. And these type of roles change you. They come to you at times in your life when you need them, and they help you grow and they heal you in a way.”

Unstoppable is a biopic about a man born with one leg, Anthony Robles, who defies expectations to become a champion wrestler in college. Lopez plays Judy Robles, the mother of Anthony Robles.

