Imprisoned 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Marriage Is Still Strong, Husband Is Reportedly '100% Behind Her'

Jen Shah may be in prison, but she wants you to know that her husband, Sharreiff Shah, is still holding her down.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, a rep for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum revealed that the couple is still “going strong” despite the trials and tribulations they’ve endured with her 5.5-year sentence.

“Jen and Coach Shah are doing really well,” the rep says. “He still sees her often, and they talk on the phone frequently. There are still ups and downs, of course, due to the long distances but their marriage is still going strong.”

The rep adds, “He’s so supportive of her. He’s still very much by his wife. He’s 100% behind Jen.”

Shah, 49, entered a guilty plea in July 2022 after she was arrested in March 2021, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.

They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah’s legal team attempted to have the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request.

Smith switched his plea to guilty that November, and Shah did the same at a hearing in July 2022. On Jan. 6, 2023, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 yearsin prison, during which she apologized for her actions.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” Shah said at her sentencing. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

