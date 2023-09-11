Kid Cudi Reacts to Rumors That He & Timothee Chalamet Aren't Friends Anymore

Kid Cudi and Timothee Chalamet are still friends, despite internet rumor.

via JJ:

According to Entertainment Weekly, a rumor quickly took off and suggested that he and Timothee had a falling out.

“What da hell,” he wrote in response to the ridiculous gossip over the weekend on social media.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, added, “I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me.”

He then ended his message with a reminder, writing, “Please dont believe the gossip online yall.”

We honestly didn’t know the two were friends in the first place.

