Iman Shumpert Wins Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” [Photos + Video]

Iman Shumpert made history Monday night by not only becoming the first NBA star to make it into the “Dancing With the Stars.” finals but the first to also take home the mirrorball trophy.

Fans watched as Shumpert grew from an underdog to a fan favorite and the best dancer on the show over the last 10 weeks. With performances to songs like “I Got 5 On It” and “Another One Bites the Dust,” he beat out a heap of celebrities, including Kenya Moore and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

Last night, as he battled against finalist Jojo Siwa — the first celebrity to dance with a same-sex partner — he continued to impress judges, receiving two perfect scores. Those scores combined with fan votes helped Shumpert to reign supreme in the competition.

Unable to attend the “DWTS” finals in person due to The Last Rose Petal Farewell tour, Teyana Taylor, who watched the show alongside her oldest daughter Junie, took to social media to congratulate her husband for the win.

“Omgggggg!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSS!” she initially tweeted. She further elaborated her thoughts on Instagram.

“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach,” she penned alongside photos of Shump and Pashkova’s journey on the show. “I am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha fucking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! Thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated.”

