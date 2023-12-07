Iman Shumpert Denies Teyana Taylor’s ‘Cruel Treatment’ Claims in Messy Divorce Filing

Iman Shumpert is attempting to clear his name.

via Page Six:

The former NBA player is asking the court to remove Teyana Taylor’s “cruel treatment” claim in her Nov. 22 divorce filing, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ Thursday.

Shumpert, 33, is requesting that the “cruel treatment” Taylor listed as the reason for their divorce be changed to “irretrievable broken bond.”

He is also arguing that Taylor, 32, did not prove that he ever treated her in any way that made her feel unsafe during their marriage.

A 1965 divorce case from Texas describes “cruel treatment” to an individual as “the willful, persistent infliction of unnecessary suffering, whether in realization or apprehension, whether of mind or body, to such an extent as to render cohabitation dangerous and unendurable.”

In her original divorce filing, the “Gonna Love Me” singer accused her estranged husband of not just treating her cruelly, but of “displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She also alleged she was at the receiving end of “condescending and manipulative” messages from Shumpert, who she said subjected her to an “emotional rollercoaster.”

Furthermore, Taylor claimed the athlete “did not want her to work” and also refused jobs she tried getting him despite being “insecure” that his professional basketball career was ending.

The musician also accused Shumpert of cheating throughout their marriage as she tried to save their relationship in a “hostile” environment.

However, she said “infidelity” was not one of the reasons for their divorce when she confirmed their separation on Instagram in September.

In the post, Taylor seemed positive about their relationship going forward, describing them as “still the best of friends [and] great business partners.”

She also raved about their ability to co-parent their two girls, Junie, 7, and Rue, 3.

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she added.

Despite being open about their split, Taylor preferred the divorce process remain private and said on Instagram it was “heartbreaking” that someone made the documents public knowledge.

Taylor and Shumpert confirmed their relationship in June 2014 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony two years later.

We hope this divorce doesn’t get any messier.