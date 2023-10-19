Idina Menzel Reveals Race Played a Role In Divorce From Taye Diggs

It’s been nearly a decade since former Broadway power couple Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs first separated after 10 years of marriage.

via: BET

Menzel is looking back on what caused her marriage to Taye Diggs to fall apart.

On Monday (October 17), the “Let It Go” singer recounted what led to her divorce from the All American alum after ten years of marriage on the Dinner’s on Me –hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson– as reported by The Messenger.

The duo first crossed paths in 1995 in the theater realm while starring in Rent. Then, in 2003, they tied the knot. Six years later, they welcomed their first son, Walker Diggs. But in December 2013, they pulled the plug on their union and settled their divorce a year later, per PEOPLE.

So what happened to one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples? According to Menzel, race played a part in the demise of their union.

“[Taye] was on the cover of Essence, and Ebony, and being interviewed by all of these Black journalists, and I think he had his own stuff to deal with, with that,” Menzel said while in conversation with Ferguson. “And it seemed like there was some disappointment in the community with him, because he was married to a little white Jewish girl. And so I took that on too.”

As Diggs reached blockbuster acclaim for roles in How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Best Man, his wife Menzel also created her lane. In 2002, she struck gold in Wicked as Elphaba, earning her a Tony award. Within their relationship, Menzel noted there was no lack of encouragement from her then-husband.

“He was always so supportive and probably relieved so he didn’t have to feel like he was overshadowing in some way or taking up too much space.”

She continued, “So it was less about being successful, and more about that kind of stuff.”

Additionally, she noted that while they were a powerful twosome on red carpets together, she would feel isolated by photographers who would ask, “Can we get a picture of him by himself.”