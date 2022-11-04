Ice Spice Seemingly Responds to Drake Lyric ‘She a Ten Tryna Rap, It’s Good on Mute’ Going Viral

Ice Spice has seemingly responded to Drake’s apparent diss aimed at her on the Her Loss track “BackOutsideBoyz.”

On the track, which already got a response from DRAM, the 36-year-old Drizzy rapped, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.” Many fans have assumed the line is a reference to Ice Spice, who went viral earlier this year for her single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

In a tweet shared on Friday, Spice, 22, appeared to echo the sentiment that the line was about her. “at least ima 10 ?????,” she wrote.

Spice actually met with Drake earlier this year after he DMed her to compliment “Munch,” and she told RapCaviar she had a positive experience linking up with him. “He’s mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest. It was exciting because it was like his first time performing in Toronto, I think in like a couple of years,” she said. “So it was just a movie, everybody was excited. The energy was high. Nicki [Minaj] performed, it was lit. [Lil] Wayne did his thing. That shit was crazy.”

Just last month, however, it was noticed that Drizzy unfollowed her on Instagram for some reason. “He did [unfollow],” she admitted recently. “I don’t know why though.” She said it was “all love” between them, but clearly Drake didn’t feel the same way.

Spice’s response marks the fifth high-profile figure to address some of the messier lyrics on Her Loss, after Megan Thee Stallion, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, DRAM, and Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian.

at least ima 10 ????? — Ice Spice ? (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022