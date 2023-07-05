Ice Spice Responds After Troll Suggests She Has Down Syndrome

Ice Spice has had a meteoric rise over the past year, as the Bronx native cemented her status as the hottest rapper alive on the back of a handful of hit singles. Of course, Spice’s newfound fame is accompanied by Twitter trolls.

On Monday (July 3), a Twitter user posted a comparison image of the rapper and a young woman with Down syndrome, implying a resemblance. However, the “Munch” artist deflected the slight with grace. Quote-tweeting the image, she complimented the young woman by saying, “[You] thought [you] ate, but my sis cute [as f**k],” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Ice Spice reacts to a fan who tried to clown and compare her to someone with Down syndrome. ? pic.twitter.com/EPrnMTKo6o — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 4, 2023

u thought u ate but my sis cute asf? https://t.co/EoFpqgMydL — Ice Spice ? (@icespicee_) July 4, 2023

2023 has proven to be a roller coaster for Spice as fans previously accused her of being the reason JT allegedly threw a phone at Lil Uzi Vert during the 2023 BET Awards. Luckily, the Bronx native remains busy, preparing for an upcoming tour with Doja Cat. The 24-stop “The Scarlet Tour” is set to launch on Halloween in San Francisco, hitting major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston before concluding in Chicago in December.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that she declined an invitation to be featured on the 2023 XXL Freshman cover, according to insiders speaking to TMZ. Despite the missed opportunity, the musician graced Teen Vogue‘s cover and addressed the claims that her skin color played a role in her meteoric rise. “I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time,” Ice Spice stated in the interview.

Recent stats from Chart Data underlined Spice’s success. As a relatively new name to the industry, she scored the most Top 5 hits of any artist this year with three standout tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Karma (Remix)” with Taylor Swift sits at No. 7. Meanwhile, “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj peaked at No. 4, and “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress reached No. 3.

Ice Spice becomes the artist with the most top 5 hits on the Hot 100 in 2023 (3):

#2 Karma with @taylorswift13

#3 Boy's A Liar with @pinkpantheress2

#4 Princess Diana with @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/QIOW95z6po — chart data (@chartdata) June 5, 2023

Last month, Ice Spice teamed up with Minaj for “Barbie World” ahead of the Barbie movie. To date, the accompanying visuals have since racked up over 21 million views on YouTube.