Ice Spice Fan Pretends to Pass Out During Her Rolling Loud Performance

Ice Spice may be new on the scene, but she already has some pretty serious fans — one of which pretended to pass out because they were overwhelmed by her presence at Rolling Loud Miami.

via Complex:

In a video shared via the official Rolling Loud TikTok account, one fan right in front of the stage enthusiastically reacted to her performance of “Princess Diana.” Once she turned around to do her signature twerk move, they fell to the ground as security ran up to them to offer support. The fan was carried away not long after, although the video points out it was all a joke. “Ice Spice’s biggest fan couldn’t handle it,” a caption on the video added.

Ice Spice’s appearance at the latest incarnation of Rolling Loud Miami coincides with the arrival of the deluxe edition of her Like…? EP. The project features five additional tracks, including “Butterfly Ku,” “Deli,” “On the Radar,” “How High?” and the “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this month, she spoke about her friendship with Drake, who was one of the first major artists to catch on to her track “Munch.” “We talk all the time, and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on,” Ice Spice said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’ And he’ll…I’m not going to give real examples, but… he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes.”

People are nuts. Watch the clip below.