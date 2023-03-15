Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder [Photo]

Hurricane Chris has been acquitted of the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.

via: HotNewHipHop

It’s been two years since a grand jury indicted Hurricane Chris in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. The rapper faced a second-degree murder charge, along with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle. The trial began earlier this month but on Tuesday, the defense and the prosecutors shared their closing arguments. Around 9 p.m., the jury delivered a not guilty verdict, clearing Chris of all charges against him in connection to the death of Farris’ Jr.

Since his arrest, Chris maintained his innocence, claiming that he acted in self defense. Prosecutors suggested Chris struck Farris Jr. with bullets to the chest, hip, and stomach because the victim was too close to the $10K in cash that was in the car. However, the defense refuted these allegations. Chris said that Farris tried to steal his vehicle so he acted in self-defense. Additionally, they explained that Chris attempted to injure the individual rather than fatally shoot him. However, it was later determined that the vehicle was actually stolen property from Texas.

The rapper expressed his gratitude in a statement to the Shade Room after the jury handed in the verdict. “????I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” he told the online publication as he reflected on the possibilities of being jailed. “They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man.”

Though Chris posted $500K bond after he was charged, this situation undoubtedly weighed heavily on him since 2020. While thanking his fans, he said that the charges against him took a toll on his well-being. “This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God, I give you all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well,” he added.