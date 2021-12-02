Hulu Removes ‘AstroWorld: Concert From Hell’ After Social Media Was Outraged [Photos]

Streaming giant Hulu has removed a 50-minute special about the recent fatal Astroworld concert following social media backlash.

via: Hot97

The doc has since been removed from the streaming service since it premiered last night. “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” reads the doc’s synopsis. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

One Twitter user shared her opinion, which 29K+ people agreed with. She writes, “Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around,” she said. “People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this. — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) December 2, 2021

Another person tweeted, Astroworld victims haven’t been put in the ground yet, and the media already has a special on Hulu. We are in hell..”

Astroworld victims haven’t been put in the ground yet, and the media already has a special on Hulu. ? We are in hell — Nielcen Saint-Jean (@PrinceAkeem_845) December 2, 2021

Before premiering on Hulu it aired on Houston ABC’s affiliate KTRK, which produced it, on Nov. 20. It is still available on that platform.