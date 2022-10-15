Huh? NYC Congressional Candidate Mike Itkis Releases Sex Tape to Promote ‘Sex Positive Approach’ [Photo + Video]

Mike Itkis is starting his campaign’s off with a bang!

via: Complex

A 53-year-old cybersecurity expert, Itkis is an independent candidate running in New York’s 12th district, where he is a long shot bid to unseat Rep. Jerry Nadler. Itkis has focused his campaign on legalizing sex work, ending adultery laws and defining consent.

Itkis recently released a 13-minute porn video in an effort to prove that sex positivity is one of his keystone issues. The video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza,” stars Itkis and porn star Nicole Sage. The porno marks the first time Itkis had sex on camera, he confirmed.

I think this may be the first time a candidate has leaked a sex tape with the hope of it helping his campaign. https://t.co/tZYy35LOvI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 14, 2022

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” he told City & State. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

Itkis continued, “I’m very much an introvert. I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important. I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”