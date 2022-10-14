The ‘House Party’ Trailer Is Finally Here And Features A Star-Studded Cast [Video]

I’ll admit that I was skeptical about the House Party remake when I first heard about it last year. It’s been in the works for some time but it always seemed like one of those Hollywood versions of Dr. Dre’s Detox — rumored but never completed, forever stuck in development hell. However, it’s finally come to fruition; today, the first, red band trailer for the comedy remake dropped.

via: BET

In the two-minute trailer, you see Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole as Kevin and Damon, aspiring club promoters struggling to make ends meet. Kevin is in a financial bind to pay for his child’s school fees, and after the best buds are fired from their cleaning gig, they decide to throw a big house party at the mansion they last had to clean, owned by Lebron James.

Since the basketball player is out of town, the two schemers invite top-notch celebrities and guests, hoping to raise enough money to pay for their debts and fortunes.

The trailer shows cameo appearances from Lena Waithe, Tinashe, Snoop Dogg, original cast members, and hip hop duo Kid-N-Play.

The film is set to be released only in theaters on January 13, 2023.

2 Chainz also provides an original song for the soundtrack called “2 Step,” which is available for streaming here.