Honey Boo Boo’s Dad, Sugar Bear, Checking into Lamar Odom’s Rehab for Pill Addiction

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson is seeking help for an addiction.

via: Page Six

Thompson reached out to the former NBA star last weekend about needing help and will check into a location in Kansas on Thursday evening, TMZ reported.

The former reality star became hooked on pills that he had started taking for his diabetes, according to the report, and he is also suffering from severe depression and anxiety.

Although Sugar Bear, 51, has been estranged from Honey Boo Boo, 17, for more than a year, sources told the outlet he is hoping to make amends after his treatment.

Reps for Sugar Bear and Odom, 43, didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Last year, “Mama June” Shannon’s ex received a dramatic cosmetic and dental makeover totaling $66,800 courtesy of Hollywood experts.

“I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement at the time. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.

“I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added.

Sugar Bear’s new look also included a $30,000 hair transplant, during which he received “over 3,500 FUE grafts to restore the first half of his scalp,” according to a rep.

Since then, however, the former TLC personality has hit a rough patch, with his most recent girlfriend reportedly breaking up with him last month.