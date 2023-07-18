Home Searched in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation

There’s apparently some new life in the investigation into who killed legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

via: ABC News

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

Tupac had attended a boxing match with Suge Knight in Vegas the day he was shot. He was in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside and opened fire.

No arrests have been made in the case.