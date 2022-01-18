‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Canceled at MTV After Two Seasons

‘The Hills: New Beginnings‘ will not be returning for a third season on MTV.

via Deadline:

While the current iteration of the veteran reality franchise is not continuing, future new takes on the IP are possible, and the existing seasons of The Hills will remain on Paramount+.

The Hills: New Beginnings’ second season, whose production was interrupted by the pandemic, aired last summer.

The revival followed the group of friends from the series’ original incarnation who write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. It brought back Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Specncer Pratt back to MTV, joined by fellow returning cast members include Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

The Hills: New Beginnings was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Evolution Media.

The original series is the only one we acknowledge over here anyway.