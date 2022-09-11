Hillary Clinton Discusses "WAP" With Megan Thee Stallion For New Series, "Gutsy" [Video]

On Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new docuseries, Gutsy, the mother-daughter duo sits down with women artists, activists, and leaders inspiring change. In the series’ second episode, the two sit down with Megan Thee Stallion, as they each paint a portrait while discussing the criticism and misogyny they’ve faced in their careers.

via: HotNewHipHop

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the episode’s debut, Hillary said that her initial reaction to the song was admiration: “I didn’t know what to think, because I’m of a much different generation, but I admired the audacity and the kind of agency that both of those young women were exhibiting: ‘Here I am. Here’s what I want to say, and either like it or not.’ I did respond to that.”

“It’s great to see women be so kind of fierce,” Chelsea says in the episode.

In a preview of the chat, Megan can also be heard discussing how people jump on a “bandwagon” when they see others “attacking a woman,” but affirms that her haters will get worn down before she does.

In other episodes of the Clintons’ new show, they speak with Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more. All eight episodes of the series are available now on Apple TV+.

Check out clips of the Clinton’s discussion with Megan Thee Stallion below.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton talk about “WAP” with Megan thee Stallion. #GUTSY pic.twitter.com/lwMJO2Gtrp — BU Media (@bu_media) September 10, 2022

Preview of Megan Thee Stallion guest-starring on Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries, “Gutsy.” Streaming now on @AppleTVPlus. pic.twitter.com/Jvv2HJSPwb — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) September 10, 2022