Heidi Klum Denies She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day, Says She Doesn't Ever Count Calories

Heidi Klum wants you to know that recent reports of her only eating 900 calories are completely untrue.

via JJ:

The 50-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories after arriving home from the first live show of the season on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (August 22).

Heidi made headlines that day after revealing her actual weight and media reports claimed that she also told fans she only eats 900 calories a day.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” Heidi said in the video posted to Instagram Stories. “One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

She added, “So, I don’t count my calories.”

Heidi also defended her decision to reveal her weight on social media.

“Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she said. “I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore. One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”

She’s right about one thing, ‘real journalism’ has been dead for quite some time.