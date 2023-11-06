Heartbreaking: ‘Black Panther’ Stuntman, Three of His Children Killed in Horrific Car Crash in Atlanta

Taraja Ramsess worked in the film industry and notably did stunts for Marvel’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

via: NY Post

Ramsess, 41, was on his way home around 11 p.m. Oct. 31 when he slammed into the truck that had broken down near an exit on an Atlanta-area highway, WSB-TV reported.

Ramsess, along with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari and newborn daughter Fugibo, were pronounced dead at the scene of the horrific crash, officials said.

The stuntman’s 10-year-old son Kisasi Ramsess died in the hospital days later, the victim’s family announced over the weekend, according to WAGA.

The stuntman’s mother originally said the boy was on life support before he succumbed to his injuries, Variety reported.

Authorities also confirmed the young boy’s death to WSB-TV.

Two of Ramsess’ daughters, who were also in the family’s vehicle, reportedly survived, according to the family.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all,” his mother, Akili Ramsess, said in an Instagram post.

“He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be.”

Besides working in “Black Panther,” he appeared in “Avengers: Endgame,” Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Creed III,” Variety reported.