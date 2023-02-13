Haters Gonna Hate: Donald Trump Says Rihanna Had 'Worst' Super Bowl Halftime Show Ever [Photos]

Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance.

via: Insider

Former President Donald Trump is going after pop icon Rihanna again, this time calling her Super Bowl halftime show the “worst” ever.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

In the post, Trump accused the singer of using “foul and insulting” language, possibly in reference to the 2020 incident in which Rihanna was seen posing in front of a spray-painted art installation. The centerpiece of the installation was a car that had the words “Fuck Trump” painted on it.

Trump also criticized Rihanna’s fashion choices at the Super Bowl, writing: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!'”

This is the second time in a week that Trump has insulted Rihanna. In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump said Rihanna would be “NOTHING” without her stylist and claimed that the singer has “NO TALENT!”

While he did not call him out by name, Trump may have been referring to Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s creative director. Weaver has worked with Rihanna for more than a decade.

Rihanna has been vocally anti-Trump. She called his rallies “tragic” in 2018 and asked that her music not be played at his events.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

The singer performed a medley of 12 songs at the Super Bowl, including “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and “All of the Lights,” a Kanye West Song she featured on.

For some reason, Kodak Black had to chime in about his “uncle.”