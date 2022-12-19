Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 3 Out of 7 Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

via Complex:

According to Insider, Weinstein was found guilty on all three charges of forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, and sexual penetration by foreign object pertaining to Jane Doe 1. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on sexual battery by restraint, forcible oral copulation, and rape charges for the remaining two women, one of which has been identified as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Weinstein was previously acquitted of a sexual battery charge from another woman, who has been referred to as Jane Doe 3.

We await Harvey’s sentencing.