Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2 [Photo + Video]

Harry Styles’ stardom has been on full display at Coachella this year.

via: People

The “As It Was” singer, 28, brought out Lizzo, 33, to perform with him during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival on Friday evening.

Lizzo joined Styles onstage to perform Gloria Gaynor’s beloved classic “I Will Survive,” before she and Styles also took part in another duet of One Direction’s 2011 megahit, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

For their joint performances, which took place in Indio, California, the pair coordinated in complementing pink outfits — as well as large feathered jackets — while they belted each tune.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress previously teased that she would be heading to the music festival in a TikTok post shared that same day. “I’m bored otw to Coachella ?,” Lizzo wrote alongside the clip.

Lizzo’s guest appearance during Styles’ Coachella set came about exactly a week after the former boyband member invited Shania Twain to perform with him last Friday.

At the time, he and Twain, 56, performed her tracks “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Styles previously performed the latter song during a memorable New York City show that took place as part of his first concert tour with Kacey Musgraves — who served as the event’s opening act.

While performing with Twain, Styles addressed the crowd before him, saying, “Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing.”

“She also taught me that men are trash,” he continued with a laugh, before adding, “but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful.”

Twain, who seemed just as excited to perform alongside Styles, noted: “I’m [at a] loss for words, I’m a bit starstruck … when I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here now, singing this song with you.”

Coachella is making a triumphant return to the desert this year after two years on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival takes place over two weekends, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24.

Styles will be followed by co-headliner Billie Eilish on Saturday night, while The Weeknd — who previously headlined the festival in 2018 — will perform with Swedish House Mafia on Sunday night.

Kanye West was originally slated as the headliner for Sunday night, but a source confirmed to PEOPLE on April 4 that he had decided to back out of his scheduled performances.

The news came after a tumultuous few months for West, 44, which saw him publicly airing his grievances with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Beyond the headlining acts, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more are also slated to perform.

harry styles and lizzo performing 'i will survive' in pink feather coats. That's the definition of iconic pic.twitter.com/FdMCkdfD7B — dee. (@harrymoonchild) April 23, 2022

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform One Direction's hit single 'What Makes You Beautiful' during his headlining set at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/Vo2rRzmhco — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 23, 2022