What Happens Down Under: Australian Football Players Who Had Oral Sex at Bar After Placing Bet to Be Disciplined By Team

Two professional Australian rules football players will face discipline after one performed oral sex on the other as teammates (and the rest of the bar they were drinking in) watched in amusement.

via Complex:

As reported by TMZ, the teammates, who play for Glen Waverley Football Club in Melbourne, were captured on video earlier this month engaging in oral sex at a public bar.

During a day of heavy drinking, the pair made a bet, with the loser having to perform oral sex on the winner in front of the bar patrons. The loser honored the bet, doing the deed as his teammates cheered him on. According to rumors circulating online, the wife of the player who performed the sex act on his teammate has left him since the footage went viral.

The Glen Waverley Football has since issued a statement, announcing that the players will be disciplined for their behavior.

“The committee has been made aware of an incident which has occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior playing group,” the statement said. “While this occurred away from the club and was not a club-sanctioned event, we are extremely saddened and disappointed in the behavior shown by people who should know better.”

The statement continued, “The club is taking immediate action to address the serious breach of our culture and values that has occurred within this incident. The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group will be both disciplined and educated and if need be, counseled in the type of conduct expected by members of our club, along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community.”

It’s one thing to do it, it’s another thing to record it, and it’s a whole ‘nother thing to put it on the internet.