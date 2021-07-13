Halsey Drops Trailer for Their 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' IMAX Visual Album [Video]

Halsey is getting back to the music with a visual album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.’

via People:

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 26, dropped a trailer on Tuesday for the IMAX visual album of the same name, featuring several iconic period fashion moments and some maternity-themed fairytale horror vibes.

“This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” a disclaimer at the beginning of the trailer reads. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”

They exuded royalty in the trailer, while showing off their baby bump in a number of 16th-century chic ensembles. The sneak peek teases a sinister journey for the parent-to-be, including some kind of cult ritual, a dark mirror-bound doppelgänger and going into labor with a blind witchy doula (played by Sasha Lane).

Halsey wrote the one-hour film, which was helmed by director Colin Tilley. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 3 for IMAX showings in select cities, which are yet to be announced.

The New Jersey native previously unveiled the album artwork for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which is produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, dropping August 27. It features Halsey sitting on a golden throne with one breast exposed in period clothing, while a baby sits on their lap.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months,” they wrote on Instagram.

“The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

Halsey previously announced in January that they and screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first child. “Surprise!” they wrote on Instagram with a photo of their baby bump.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin added in the comments, to which Halsey replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!

“Halsey and Alev seem great,” a source told PEOPLE in February. “Halsey seems very excited about the baby. After the pregnancy announcement, she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump.”

Watch the trailer below.