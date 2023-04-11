Halle Bailey Spends Easter At The White House Reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to Children

When Disney selects an actress as one of its princesses, she receives more than just a role. She also inherits the responsibility to share that princess’ light with the world, which Halle Bailey has done.

Singer/actress Halle Bailey has been having the best year ever. The Grown-ish star has been making her rounds in preparation for the role of a lifetime. Plugged in as Ariel in Disney’s live-action animated musical classic released nationwide in May, the trailer gave us a look into the certified blockbuster hit.

Yesterday, the 2023 Disney Dreamer Academy ambassador appeared in Washington, D.C. to participate in the White House’s 2023 Easter Egg Roll. As part of the annual festivities, Bailey served as a guest reader and read two books: The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash by Ashley Franklin and Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

today ??i feel so honored to have been invited to the white house this easter to read to the children the little mermaid “make a splash”???this was my first time ever seeing this book in person and watching the kids reaction to the story was my favorite part of it all ?… pic.twitter.com/sOSqWNhAms — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 10, 2023