Halle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson “Poetic Justice” Tribute [Photos]

Singer Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, evoked the spirits of Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, dressing as the stars of Poetic Justice for their 2023 Halloween costume.

via: HotNewHipHop

Since pregnancy rumours first began swirling around Halle Bailey and DDG this summer, the singer’s silence on the topic led many to believe that the gossip is true. The fact that the 23-year-old has often been wearing oversized dresses to red carpet events in recent months hasn’t done much to calm things down. When she and her beau were walking around Santa Monica in their sweatpants earlier in October, the internet felt ready to make the announcement for the young couple.

As she appeared to have a budding baby bump under her sweatshirt, many have been waiting for Bailey to share some exciting news with her followers. However, the Atlanta native has instead kept us on our toes. Today (October 29), she’s showing off a notably slender figure when revealing her 2023 Halloween costume in tandem with DDG. The pair went as the lead characters from 1993’s Poetic Justice, played by Janet Jackson and the late Tupac Shakur.

Bailey has long been compared to the R&B legend physically, and her vocals are a great match for Jackson’s talent. Surprisingly, social media users even had compliments for the YouTuber, despite the negative reputation he seems to have amongst Bailey’s fanbase. “This kind of wins me over with DDG, but he got one more time to mess it up! Lol,” one user joked. Elsewhere in the comments, fellow artists like Flo Milli and Lakeyah gassed the pair up for their creativity.

As internet sleuths have certainly already noted, this now marks the second IG upload from Halle Bailey with no discernable signs of a baby bump. Of course, it’s entirely possible she and DDG planned ahead and took photos for Halloween before her body changed too much, but still, we won’t know for sure if the actress is headed toward motherhood until she tells us so herself.

