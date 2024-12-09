Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Finalizes Divorce from Ex Ryan Scott Anderson, Says She Was ‘Settling’ for Him

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson have finalized their divorce.

The news of the finalization comes eight months after the former inmate and victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy filed for divorce in April. The Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana confirmed the filing in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Blanchard, 33, announced the couple’s separation in a Facebook post on March 28, PEOPLE exclusively reported. A friend of Blanchard’s previously revealed to PEOPLE that the split happened after a heated argument in March and that Blanchard thought her husband was “controlling.”

“He got in her face and screamed,” friend Nadiya Vizier, 23, said exclusively in April to PEOPLE. Adding: “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Anderson, 38, has denied such behavior. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney.

“I did extend the offer to have a civil conversation for closure purposes,” Gypsy-Rose says exclusively to PEOPLE now about her divorce from Anderson on Dec. 9. “I’m currently waiting on a response. He waived his right to attend [the court date].”

She says the two have since worked out their financial disagreements in court.

Looking back, Gypsy-Rose admits that after her disagreement with Anderson in March, she realized it wasn’t working out for the long haul.

“It was kind of like my first shock of holy crap. I’m married,” she says.

After some time, she knew it wasn’t the kind of marriage she wanted. “It’s kind of like, okay, well, you know that you’re settling — that you’re kind of pushing on to just do what everybody else does in life, but you’re just settling,” she says.

Anderson and Blanchard connected while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after being convicted of second-degree murder for plotting the 2015 killing of her 48-year-old mother Clauddine “DeeDee” Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn. The couple tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests in July 2022.

In an interview with PEOPLE ahead of her early release in December 2023, Blanchard said she planned to marry the Louisiana middle school special education teacher again after her being released on parole. But three months later on March 28, she decided to separate from Anderson.

Soon after, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who joined her in getting matching tattoos. The pair were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson. She says that when Urker and her reunited, she “got to understand there was seven years of build up tension there and it was amazing” to reconnect.

“I felt a soul connection with Ken where I felt like I could be myself, ” Blanchard added. “I didn’t have to pretend to be anything. I didn’t have to hide the trauma that I had went through. I could open up about that stuff. We’re doing really good.”

“I’m in love,” she previously told PEOPLE of her relationship with Urker, who initially reconnected with her as a friend. “He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him. For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”

In May, Blanchard announced that she and Urker were expecting their first child together, a baby girl due January 22, 2025.

Blanchard held her baby shower in Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, and gave PEOPLE exclusive details about the celebration with roughly 25 friends and family members surrounding her in support. She also confirmed the name of their soon-to-be baby girl — Aurora Raina Urker — at LARC’s Acadian Village in Lafayette.

via: People