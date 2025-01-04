Home > NEWS

Gunna’s Former Attorney Slams Claims That The Rapper ‘Dry-Snitched’ On Young Thug In The YSL RICO Case

BY: Walker

Published 49 mins ago

With the YSL RICO trial officially over, fans eagerly anticipated new music from Young Thug. Supporters could expect a full-length project from Thugger soon thanks to a hint recently posted online. Although the chance of hearing Young Thug and Gunna together again is unlikely, as their friendship is seemingly on the outs. Users online speculate that Gunna’s plea deal could have contributed to the rift.

On Friday (Jan. 3), Gunna’s former attorney Steve Sadow took to X/Twitter to clear the air surrounding the rapper and rumors that he snitched on Young Thug to gain his freedom in the YSL RICO trial.

Rappers such as Lil Baby and Lil Durk famously called Gunna “a rat,” with the former calling out Wunna during a sit-down with DJ Akademiks. Sadow asserted that Gunna is the furthest thing from a snitch and that he actually “kept his mouth closed,” as Durk previously recommended the rapper do.

“I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea,” the lawyer typed. “Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION.”

“Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars. Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID,” the lengthy post concluded.

Gunna previously dissed Lil Baby and Durk and addressed being labeled as a snitch on his song, “Bread & Butter.” On the track, the Atlanta native claimed that he would never turn his back on Young Thug in return for his freedom.

“F**k I pay the lawyers all those mills for?/Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad/ Ni**as find it hard to understand, though/ Dog can’t put me down/ I been locked down, I don’t know which way to go/ Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on’ em/ On whatever you ni**as on, then trust me, I’m a stand on it/ Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky sh*t, I fell for it/ On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it,” he rapped.

via: Vibe

