Gunna’s Brother Responds To Young Thug’s Now-Deleted Remarks About Their Friendship Status

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

It is a bittersweet moment for Young Thug and Gunna fans. Saturday (November 9), the dream of both rappers coming together for new music finally fizzled out.

In a now-deleted tweet, Thug wrote, “Gunna, stop acting like we’re friends on the internet. I don’t know you, my guy.”

In response, Gunna’s brother, DP, fired back, saying, “Trust and believe, the feeling is mutual.”

Advertisement

We previously reported that Young Thug’s RICO case is officially over. As part of a non-negotiated plea deal, the rapper pled guilty to six counts, including participating in criminal street gang activity.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Thug to 40-years with five years served in prison but commuted to time served. He will serve 15 years on probation as part of the plea agreement. 20 years of his sentence will be backloaded if he violates his probation.