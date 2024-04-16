Gunna Says Young Thug Relationship Is 'Love Always,' Addresses Rappers Accusing Him of Snitching | lovebscott.com

Gunna has done a 180 after being arrested as a part of the YSL RICO with Young Thug and others.

via: Complex

Gunna finally breaks his silence nearly two years after he was released from jail in connection with the YSL RICO case.

The Atlanta rapper, now 30, found himself in the midst of legal troubles in 2022 as one of the 28 individuals affiliated with 32-year-old Young Thug’s YSL collective. He was charged in a RICO case involving alleged gang-related activity and other crimes.

After spending roughly seven months in jail, Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was released in December 2022 with a plea deal. Snitching allegations quickly emerged which prompted Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow to deny the claims.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote at the time. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

For XXL’s new cover story, Gunna spoke on the state of his relationship with Young Thug, saying, “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”

When asked about rappers including Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby who have directly and indirectly alluded to Gunna being a snitch, he mentioned that none of them are part of the case and “don’t know legally what’s going on.”

“I talked to like, maybe like, two or three of those guys. I talked to them on the phone,” said Gunna, adding that the conversations were handled “peacefully.”

“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” he added. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.’”