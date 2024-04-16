Lauryn Hill Surprises Fans, Joins Son YG Marley & Wyclef Jean For Fugees Reunion At Coachella | lovebscott.com

Fugees had “Family Business” to attend to at Coachella.

On Sunday (April 14), YG graced the stage, and after about 15 minutes, his mother made a surprise appearance, belting out some of her solo hits before inviting Wyclef to join for a nostalgic Fugees medley.

YG Marley surprised the crowd at #Coachella, bringing out his mother Lauryn Hill with her fellow Fugees group mate Wyclef as well as Busta Rhymes & Spliff Starr ?: Variety pic.twitter.com/4tUN8b9AVP — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) April 15, 2024

The setlist was a throwback delight, featuring classics like “Ex-Factor,” “Lost Ones,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not,” and “Fu-Gee-La,” with YG impressively stepping in for Pras on “Ready or Not.”

As the performance unfolded, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star joined the stage, adding to the nostalgia as Bus-A-Bus ran through fan favorites including “Put Your Hand Where My Eyes Could See” and his verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.”

Marley — who is Hill’s third-born of six and she shares with her former partner Rohan Marley — also paid tribute to his grandfather Bob Marley during the set. The group honored the late reggae icon by playing covers of two of his hits: “One Love” and “Exodus.”

