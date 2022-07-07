Gunna Denied Bond Again, Will Remain In Jail Until January Trial [Photos]

A Georgia judge on Thursday once again denied bond to Gunna.

via: HotNewHipHop

On May 9, Young Thug, Gunna, Duke, and several other YSL Records artists and affiliates were named in a sprawling Georgia RICO indictment. Young Thug was one of the first accused artists to be arrested, and shortly after the indictment was announced, Gunna turned himself in as well. On May 23, Gunna was denied bond after prosecutors argued that the “pushin P” rapper is actually a documented YSL gang member and a dangerous leader in the organization.

Over a month later, Gunna has returned to court for a reconsideration of bond, but the DS4EVER artist has been denied bond once again.

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta rapper appeared in court virtually today in an effort to be released on an “extreme bond that would include house arrest and recorded phone lines,” but due to his alleged leadership role in YSL, prosecutors reportedly urged the judge to keep Gunna in jail so that he is unable to potentially intimated witnesses.

22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART! pic.twitter.com/wqsfXAzHJe — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2022

Throughout this entire process, Gunna has attested that he is innocent and falsely accused, and on June 14, he released an open letter via Twitter that called for his freedom and the protection of Black art.

“Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones,” Gunna wrote in the statement. “We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride, and Persistence.”

Back in May, a judge said it wasn't his decision to make. Now, another judge has made his decision. https://t.co/n1DYUYjdtD — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 7, 2022

The trial for the YSL Gang Indictment — for Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL artists will appear — is currently set for January 9th, 2023.