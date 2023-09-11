Gunna Calls for Young Thug's Release During First Post-Jail Performance: 'Free Jeffery' [Video]

In many ways, the most recent years of Gunna’s career have cast the rap superstar in a number of different narratives — some of them false and some of them true.

On Saturday (September 9), Gunna performed at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The performance, which marked his first show since being released from jail back in December of 2022, saw the “fukumean” rapper calling for Young Thug to be freed by featuring visuals that read “Free Jeffery.”

Gunna showing love to Young Thug tonight in Brooklyn ? pic.twitter.com/wxbYYLPRJV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 10, 2023

Gunna performs Young Thug's verse on "Hot" " FREE JEFFERY " pic.twitter.com/pa6q7qTOch — THUGGERDAILY ? (@ThuggerDaily) September 10, 2023

Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was charged and arrested with several others, including Gunna, as part of a 56-count indictment RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case in May of 2022. Gunna, who was charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, was released after entering an Alford plea.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” Gunna said in a statement that was previously provided to Complex. “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.”

Saturday’s show at Barclays, which was dubbed “The Gift,” featured Gunna performing a slew of his tracks from his latest album A Gift & a Curse, as well as older cuts.

GUNNA PERFORMING “FUKUMEAN” FOR THE FIRST TIME ?? pic.twitter.com/IMX0gjJemn — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 10, 2023

Gunna Performs “south to west” In Brooklyn, NY pic.twitter.com/Wt6JfH1ldz — THE A.K. WAY (@theakway1) September 10, 2023

Gunna at his sold-out concert at the Barclays Center ? pic.twitter.com/VeqW1GwJ2u — YOUNG STONER LIFE (@YoungStonerLife) September 10, 2023

Gunna is scheduled to perform at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on September 28th. That show is fittingly titled “The Curse,” a nod to his new album.

A Gift & a Curse is Gunna’s fourth studio album. It was released on June 16 via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment and debuted at the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 by moving 85,000 album-equivalent units in its first week out.