Gunna Addresses Chlöe Bailey Dating Rumors [Photos + Video]

Gunna shared his reaction to Rihanna dressing as him for Halloween on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards, calling it “fire.” Plus, he chatted Chlöe dating rumors and their collaboration.

The YSL rapper and Chlöe Bailey fueled romance rumors when they were spotted courtside together at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks game last month.

But despite the speculation, the two are not dating. While attending the American Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday, the “9 Times Outta 10” MC was asked about his relationship with the “Have Mercy” singer.

“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

He previously tried to shoot his shot with Chlöe by reposting a photo from her performance of “Have Mercy” at the MTV VMAs and gushing over his crush. “It’s the [tongue] for me,” he captioned his flirty Instagram post.

While they may not be dating, he did confirm that they linked up in the studio. “We went to the studio after and locked in. She’s very creative, she’s very talented and you will be seeing us more, for sure.”

They recorded two songs, but he’s not sure where the music will end up. “I think she might want to use it for her album, or I might take it for my album… We definitely got new music coming.”

During the interview, Gunna was also asked what he thought about Rihanna dressing up as him for Halloween.

“I’m like, oh my God, that’s the GOAT,” said Gunna, who was just as surprised as everyone else. “I couldn’t believe it. But I was very, very flattered and honored. I ain’t know where it came from. Nobody ever dressed like me.”

