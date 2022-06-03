Gucci Mane Shows His Gratitude For His Wife’s Love And Loyalty In His Lavish ‘Mrs. Davis’ Video

Gucci Mane met his now-wife Keyshia Ka’Oir Davis back in 2010. Since then the two have been side-by-side through their respective ups and downs. After an arrest in 2013, and an eventual plea deal where he accepted a charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Gucci Mane would go on to spend two years behind bars. Through it all, Ka’Oir stayed by his side. A year and a half after his release, Gucci and Keyshia would go on and get married, and three years later, the two gave birth to their first child as a couple, a baby boy they named Ice Davis.

via: Rap-Up

“Happy wife, happy life / I took my own advice / I think about my wife and all that she had to sacrifice,” Mr. Davis raps on the ATL Jacob-produced beat.

In the video, the couple gives a glimpse into their loving relationship and opulent lifestyle, including iced-out jewelry, private jets, and vacations, while their 2-year-old son Ice Davis also makes a cameo.

“My bitch worth half a billi and my wife different,” Gucci boasts while honoring his “queen.” “No Instagram relationships / That other shit be phony / Had to buy two rings ’cause we got married twice / A million dollar push present ’cause she carried Ice.”

Back in January, Gucci surprised his wife with $1 million in cash for her birthday.

“Mrs. Davis” follows a series of drops from Gucci this year including “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, “Rumors” with Lil Durk, and “Publicity Stunt.” One year ago, he released his latest album Ice Daddy, executive produced by his son.

You can watch the video for “Mrs. Davis” below.