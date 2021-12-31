Gucci Mane Responds to Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Throwback Post of Her Baby Bump, ‘I Need Me Anotha One’ [Photos]

Although Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir got married back in 2017, it wasn’t until December 2020 when the iconic Hip-Hop couple welcomed their first child into the world.

via: Complex

The rapper’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, took to Instagram on Thursday to share throwback photos of her baby bump. Ka’Oir explained in the caption that the images were taken when she was nine months along, and admitted she missed being pregnant. The post also included a direct message to her husband, which read: “I need me anotha one.”

It didn’t take long before Gucci took to the comments section to give a straight-forward response: “Ok,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

The exchange came about a year after the celebrity couple, who tied the knot in fall 2017, welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Ice Davis. The “Long Live Dolph” artist also has an older son, Keitheon Davis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Sheena Evans; while Ka’Oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

During an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Gucci got candid about his family and his experiences in fatherhood. He explained that the mother of his first child was almost like a “stranger,” which is why he felt like a first-time dad when Ice was born.

“Me and the mother were kind of like strangers. I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy,” before addressing fatherhood. “It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent … I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son.”

Maybe 2022 will be their year.