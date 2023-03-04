Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant ‘At Least’ 2 Games After He Appeared to Flash Gun in Instagram Video [Photo + Video]

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant was the subject of a detailed story earlier this week which alleged his involvement in three violent off-court incidents.

Memphis took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to release an official statement regarding Morant’s suspension, announcing that Ja will be “away from the team for at least the next two games.”

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

Morant, who in the past month has been linked to multiple allegations of violent and threatening behavior, landed himself in hot water with the NBA on Saturday after the clip went viral.

An NBA spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the league was looking into the situation. “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” the source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating." – NBA spokesman Mike Bass (via @wojespn) https://t.co/bXQkfcSWjh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

The news arrives just days after the Washington Post published an extensive report detailing the recent off-the-court drama involving Morant.

Per the police report, which refers to the same lawsuit Ja was hit with in January, Morant has been accused of punching a 17-year-old repeatedly in the head during a pick-up basketball game at his Memphis home in July 2022. Morant was also accused of threatening a head of security at a Memphis mall after his mother got into a dispute with an employee at a Finish Line store.

Meanwhile, back in February, Indiana Pacers staff members accused associates of Morant of pointing a red laser, which witnesses claim was attached to a gun, at them following a post-game confrontation in January. It’s unclear whether Ja was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Morant subsequently downplayed the accusations in a post on Twitter, writing, “Did an investigation seen they were cappin’. Still let an article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam & banned my brother from home games or a year.”

Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th pic.twitter.com/UTub55xNZ1 — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) February 5, 2023