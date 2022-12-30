A Grad Student at a Nearby School is Arrested in the Killings of Four University of Idaho Students

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago.

via: CNN

A criminal complaint charging Bryan Kohberger, 28, with four counts of murder in the first degree, as well as felony burglary, was filed Thursday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in a news conference Friday afternoon in Idaho.

Authorities learned the suspect had left the area and went to Pennsylvania, the sources said.

An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia field office had been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources.

While he was being watched, investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau, and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant. Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI made the arrest.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said at the news conference an Elantra has been located, but investigators are still looking for the knife used in the killings. He didn’t reveal any details about the case, including when the suspect became the focus of the investigation or whether he knew the four students who were killed.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Fry said. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

Fry said it was a very complex, extensive case.

“We developed a clear picture over time,” he said, “(but) be assured that the work is not done. This is just started.”

Authorities at the news conference asked the public to keep calling the tip line with information.

After the suspect returns to Idaho, a probable cause affidavit used to obtain the arrest warrant will be unsealed.

Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania, and he has a court hearing on extradition January 3. Thompson said the suspect is being held without bail, and he is being represented while in Pennsylvania by a public defender.

Because the suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania, he has the opportunity to waive extradition and return to Idaho voluntarily. If he chooses not to return voluntarily, Moscow police will initiate extradition proceedings through the governor’s office, Fry said.