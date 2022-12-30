Toni Morrison To Be Honored By Princeton University In 2023

More than three years after her death, Toni Morrison’s former teaching grounds of Princeton University will honor the writer.

According to the Associated Press, the Ivy League institution has scheduled a months-long tribute for the acclaimed novelist, who taught at the university from 1989 through 2006.

“In imagining this initiative — from exhibition to symposium to partner projects — I wanted to show the importance of the archive to understanding Morrison’s work and practice,” expressed curator Autumn Womack, assistant professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton, in a statement released Wednesday.

She continued, “But I also wanted to show how this archive in particular is a site that opens up new lines of inquiry and inspires new kinds of collaboration.”

The programming will center on “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition of her archives which will be on display at Princeton from Feb. 22 to June 4. Highlighted work includes manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women, photographs, maps she drew while working on her acclaimed novel Beloved, rare drafts of her novel Song of Solomon, and select unfinished projects.

Additional plans to tribute the Nobel laureate include music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, a spring lecture series, and a three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others.

“This project could only be done at Princeton,” Womack remarked to the New York Times. “It really is opening the gates in a number of different ways.”