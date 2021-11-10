'Gossip Girl' Reboot Announces Return Date in New Trailer Featuring Zoya and Julien's Tangled Feud [Video]

‘Gossip Girl’ is back just in time for the holidays — and honestly, it’s quite good!

via People:

The popular series took a hiatus after debuting its first six episodes over the summer, but now the gossip — and the scandal — is back as the second half of season 1 arrives just in time for the holidays.

A trailer released Wednesday picks up exactly where things left off, beginning with the passionate kiss between exes Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Obie Bergmann (Eli Brown). The moment in question occurred despite Obie’s current relationship with Julien’s sister, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak).

“Sometimes good people do bad things and don’t realize until it’s too late,” Julien tells Obie. “What happened was just an echo, we’re friends.”

Obie rejects her suggestion, saying, “No, friends do not do what we did.”

At one point, Julien and Obie are photographed sharing another kiss.

“We’re not sisters, we’re not friends,” Zoya says. “We’re nothing. There’s no coming back from this.”

Aside from exploring the trio’s increasingly messy love triangle, the trailer teases that the entanglement between Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) and Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) won’t just be a one-time thing. But Max also has to deal with the wrath of his teacher Rafa Caparros (Jason Gotay), with whom he had an affair.

“Be careful,” Rafa warns.

Audrey also appears to be exploring another romantic prospect outside of Aki and Max. Before kissing the unknown male, Audrey says: “Now, for what I want.”

Plus, to the students’ dismay, Gossip Girl is only growing. The salacious blog is “trending,” landing coverage on The New York Times and CNN.

“You could ruin a kid’s life,” English teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) says in the narration.

The elite friend group is also turning against each other amid the drama. As Zoya suggests to someone they “deserve” what’s coming their way, Julien deals with the consequences of cancel culture.

Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max in July, airing nearly nine years after the original show concluded its six-season run in 2012. Both shows are based on author Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series of the same name.

We should mention — in case it’s not clear — that this ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot has two Black female leads. If you’re looking for good guilty pleasure TV, fire up HBO Max and give it a watch. Season 1 returns Nov. 25.